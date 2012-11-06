Videos
2013 McLaren MP4-12C Spider - First Drive Review - CAR and DRIVER
- von: evan.newman.33
- hochgeladen: 06.11.2012
- Aufrufe: 24214
Contributing Editor Basem Wasef gets behind the wheel of the 2013 McLaren MP4-12C Spider to see how it compares to its hardtop counterpart on the latest episode of Car and Driver: Abroad. Each week, the Car and Driver YouTube Channel will launch episodes of Car and Driver: Abroad, Car and Driver: Tested, Popular Mechanics Saturday Mechanic and How'd They Do That, and Road & Track Presents.