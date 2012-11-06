2013 SRT Viper - First Drive Review - CAR and DRIVER

Technical Editor Michael Austin gets a first drive review of the 2013 SRT Viper. Hosted by the editors of Car and Driver magazine, this show puts the audience into the action on new-car reviews, comparison tests, auto-show coverage, and more. Our experts drive and test the latest models, attend automotive events around the world, and check out the latest in-vehicle technology like massaging seats and night-vision systems. Viewers will also have the opportunity to write in and extend the conversation. Each week, the Car and Driver YouTube Channel will launch episodes of Driver Rehab, Car and Driver: Abroad, Car and Driver: Tested, Popular Mechanics Saturday Mechanic, and Road & Track Presents.