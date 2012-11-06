Bugatti Veyron vs Lamborghini Aventador vs Lexus LFA vs McLaren MP4-12C - Head 2 Head Episode 8

On this special episode of Head 2 Head, Automobile Magazine's Jason Cammisa pits the world's most exclusive super cars against each other in a no-holds-barred drag race battle! Do the carbon fiber-bodied Aventador, LFA, and MP4-12C have what it takes to take on the king of the super car realm - the Bugatti Veyron? Now available in full HD 1080P resolution! Head 2 Head appears every other Wednesday on the new Motor Trend channel.