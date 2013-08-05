Der 570 PS starke G-POWER BMW M3 SK II getestet in „TURBO - Das Automagazin"

Die „Nordschleifen-Königin" Sabine Schmitz, mit der Erfahrung aus über 30.000 Nürburgringrunden, hat den 570 PS starken G-POWER M3 SK II... Mehr Sabine Schmitz the "Queen of the Nürburgring", with the experience of more than 30.000 completed laps on the Nürburgring, has extensively tested the qualities of the 570 hp strong G-POWER M3 SK II... More ... in „TURBO - Das Automagazin" auf SPORT1 ausgiebig auf seine Qualitäten getestet. Ihr Urteil: G-POWER bietet wirklich „first class performance". ... in the TV show "TURBO -- The Car Magazine" on "SPORT1". Her verdict: G-POWER provides "first class performance".