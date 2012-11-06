Ford Performance Day with Focus ST and Mustang GT500

Ford introduced the new Ford Focus ST (250hp) at the Brands Hatch Circuit in England, near London. Thanks to the new sound symposer the sound of the new Focus ST is awesome. The exhaust also looks aggressive, just like the car itself. The stunt team of the new movie "The Sweeney" showed a drifting performance with the new ford focus and I had the chance to drive the new Ford Mustang Shelby GT500 with 650hp. In England auf der Brands Hatch Rennstrecke wurde der neue Ford Focus ST mit 250PS vorgestellt, ausserdem war noch das Stuntteam von "The Sweeney" vor Ort und der neue 650PS starke Ford Mustang Shelby GT500. If you like my video, please don't forget to give a thumbs up / like! Also make sure to subscribe my youtubechannel so you won't miss any of my next videos. If you have any questions, please leave a comment and I will try to answer it as soon as possible! I visit every important it-show worldwide to provide you with the latest products in the it-industry. I upload my videos in english and german, english video first!