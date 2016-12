Motorcycle vs. Car Drift Battle

A stretched 05 Kawasaki ZX10 piloted by Nick "Apex" Brocha vs. a Corvette-Powered RX7 driven by Jim Guthrie in a high speed drifting battle. Download Hi-Res Desktop Images: http://iconmotosports.net/2011/01/high-plains-drifters-desktops/ Nick's Icon Gear: Variant Salvo HiViz Helmet Overlord Prime Hero Jacket Overlord Prime Pants Overlord Gloves Patrol Boots Jim's Icon Gear: Alliance Reflective Helmet 29'r Gloves Cameras: Canon 5D Canon 7D Panasonic GH1 GoPro Hero HD RC: Traxxas Rustler VXL Brushless w/ 11.1v LiPo Battery